SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. (KSNT)- The Chiefs are dealing with a few different injuries as training camp winds down.

Chris Jones and Mecole Hardman both began practice Wednesday, but left in the middle. Jones has a sore back and Hardman suffered a groin injury, according to the team.

Juju Smith-Schuster and Jerrick McKinnon both sat out of practice. Smith-Schuster is dealing with a sore knee, while McKinnon has a strained hamstring.

Despite all this, Eric Bieniemy is not hitting the panic button. In fact, this will present more players hoping to earn a roster spot a chance to showcase their skills more, he said.

“Obviously, you want guys to always stay healthy, but this gives a number of guys an opportunity to go out there and step up, and show exactly what they can bring to the table,” he said.

The Chiefs’ running back room remains deep, despite McKinnon sitting out. Derrick Gore, Ronald Jones, Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire are all taking reps out of the backfield.

Bieniemy has been pleased with Edwards-Helaire’s ability to stay strong through draining work.

“I love the way he’s functioning when he’s quote-on-quote ‘supposed to be tired,'” Bieniemy said. “That’s the thing that he’s growing with in this process now. He’s learning what it takes to become a professional football player.”