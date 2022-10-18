NEW YORK — Football fans will soon have another game to watch over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Amazon and the NFL announced Prime Video will stream a game the Friday after Thanksgiving Day.

The first NFL “Black Friday” game will be streamed on Nov. 24, 2023, according to Amazon. Kickoff is expected around 2 p.m. CST.

“Thanksgiving is synonymous with football, and we’re excited to give our fans another day of NFL action during this holiday weekend,” Hans Schroeder, chief operating officer for NFL Media, said. “Amazon is uniquely positioned to partner with us for this game as ‘Black Friday’ is one of the most important days of the year for their business.”

Fans will have to wait to see who will play in the Black Friday game. The teams won’t be announced until the 2023 schedule is released next year.

This is the first season certain Thursday night NFL games have been streamed only on Prime Video. According to Nielsen Media Research Thursday Night Football is averaging 10.8 million viewers through the first five games of the season.