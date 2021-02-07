Brady, Bucs defense silence Chiefs in way of 31-9 Super Bowl victory

TAMPA, Fla. (KSNT) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense was too much to handle Sunday evening as they defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV.

After going three and out on their first drive, Kansas City got on the board first with a 49-yard field goal from kicker Harrison Butker. The Bucs would answer and answer big, tacking on back-to-back scores and gaining a 14-3 lead. Both of the Buccaneers touchdowns coming from tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Butker would answer once again with a 34-yard field goal, closing the gap to eight (14-6), however, the Bucs would drive the field and wide receiver Antonio Brown would secure a short reception and score right before halftime.

The second half was much of the same for Brady and the Bucs — dominant football on both sides of the ball. Tampa Bay would extend their lead in the third and fourth quarters and never look back.

Their defense would force two Patrick Mahomes interceptions and a sub 55 rating.

Mahomes threw for 270 yards going 26/49 while throwing two interceptions and zero touchdowns. Brady on the other hand, threw for 201 yards going 21/29 with three touchdowns.

The reigning champs fell short, but captured a remarkable 16 win season. And for Tampa Bay, they win their first Super Bowl since the 2002-03 season. For Brady though, he captured his seventh Super Bowl title, the most of any player in NFL history.