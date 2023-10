DENVER (KSNT) – One NFL rookie is going to experience both sides of a major rivalry in his first season.

Defensive tackle Keondre Coburn was picked up by the Broncos on Friday, after the Chiefs waived him on Thursday.

Coburn would’ve been placed on the Chiefs’ practice squad if no other team opted to pick him up on waivers. The Broncos made the move official on Friday.

He was drafted by the Chiefs in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Coburn is a former Oklahoma Sooner.