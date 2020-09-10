Building Excitement: Chiefs fans in Manhattan ready for kickoff

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 12: Mike Pennel #64 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a defensive stop against quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans during the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN, Kan (KSNT) – It is an exciting week for football in Manhattan as the Chiefs are set to take on the Texans just a few hours down the road at Arrowhead, the excitement is growing for fans in the Little Apple. Following the Chiefs, the Wildcats will take to the field for their season opener against Arkansas State on Saturday.

“I think it’s exciting, just cause the way we left off, the Chiefs left off with a Superbowl win” said K-State Junior Ethan Kaus. “We have the same excitement that we did in the Super Bowl win so it just feels good to have the same team back and just do it again” he added.

No doubt the Chiefs are rolling off an exciting season, with an even more impressive quarterback, 24 year old Patrick Mahomes, a former Big 12 quarter back at Texas Tech turned Superbowl MVP.

“I’m just excited to watch Patrick Mahomes chase that second MVP and lead us to another Superbowl” said K-State student Spencer Dougan.

The excitement for some has been a life long ordeal, “for me it’s the Chiefs, I have been a Chiefs fan my whole life can’t wait to see them play again” said K-State Student Bryce Wright.

But for the Chiefs fans here in Manhattan and across the state of Kansas, the excitement will have to stay at home, for now, as Arrowhead stadium operates at limited capacity due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As the excitement mounds leading up to the 7:20 pm kickoff on NBC, the Little Apple will also become the center of Big 12 football on Saturday as the Wildcats take on Arkansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, that game will air on FOX at 11 am.