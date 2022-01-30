TOPEKA (KSNT) — Stores like Academy Sports in Topeka were anticipating the Chiefs’ to win and stocked up with AFC Championship gear. But what happens now?

“Due to agreements with the vendor, it has to all go back to the vendor, every bit of it.”

The employees at Academy Sports were preparing for a hefty crowd Sunday, as in previous years they have almost always sold-out of there merchandise within hours.

“Big crowds, big sales. We have tons of AFC Championships gear that now we can’t sell,” said Operations Manager Joseph Uttinger. “If they would’ve made it to the Super Bowl, we definitely would have seen a big line before the game was even over.”

Sadly, this was not the case this year. All of the employees were heart-broken, like most of the people in Kansas. Joseph said that he and his staff, weren’t exactly sure where the merchandise was headed next.

The gear will be sent back as soon as possible.