KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have a plan if punter Tommy Townsend gets injured.

Townsend hyperextended his knee two days before the Chiefs faced the Denver Broncos last Thursday.

Special teams coordinator Dave Toub said the Chiefs have an emergency backup punter: Patrick Mahomes.

“We had a plan and believe it or not, 15 is our backup,” Toub said. “He could do it. He shows me all the time.”

“He’s out there on Saturdays, hitting punts. He could do it all, that guy. It’s unbelievable.”

Per MaxPreps, Mahomes averaged 37.8 yards per punt in high school. In 37 games, he punted 29 times for 1,097 yards and even had a long of 71 yards. He also pinned six punts inside the 20-yard line.

The brilliant quarterback, who is also a savvy investor, also played baseball and could have been a professional baseball player as well.

The legend of Mahomes continues to grow and knows no bounds.