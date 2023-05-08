KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There has been a lot of discussion about the tackle position for the Kansas City Chiefs after the departures of Orlando Brown Jr. and Andrew Wylie.

The Chiefs acquired their replacements in the offseason, signing Jawaan Taylor and Donovan Smith. There was discussion about Taylor—who is slotted to play right tackle—switching positions and moving to left tackle.

But, the addition of smith—who has played left tackle during his career—put that into question.

Head coach Andy Reid confirmed who will be input at each tackle spot heading into the upcoming season.

“[Smith’s] been at left tackle at a high level, last year he was hurt. The year before that, he was one of the top graded left tackles in the league and we’ve had a chance to play against him a couple of times,” Reid said. “Good football player.

“He’ll be with the left side, probably with the ones.”

The two likely starting tackles will look to fill in and continue their production on what has been one of the league’s top offensive line units.