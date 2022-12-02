KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been an entertaining week of preparation for the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals.

After a week of trash talk between Chiefs safety Justin Reid and Bengals wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and tight end Hayden Hurst, Coach Andy Reid said he talked to the safety about his comments.

The 64-year-old head coach is notorious for limiting any off-the-field exposure on his teams.

“Yeah, I’m not real big on that,” Reid said. “He’s new to our team, so he’s aware of it now, for sure. He wasn’t before.”

The 25-year-old safety is playing well in his first season in Kansas City with 52 tackles and two pass deflections on the year.

His trash talk is uncommon since he is heralded in the locker room as a veteran leader in the secondary.

The onus will surely be on his matchups on Sunday when the Chiefs face the Bengals in Cincy.