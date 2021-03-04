Chiefs’ Anthony Sherman announces retirement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman announced Thursday he’s hanging up his cleats.
After eight seasons with the Chiefs, two AFC Championships and a Super Bowl win, Sherman took to Twitter to announce his retirement.
He thanked Chiefs Kingdom and at the end of the video, flew off into the sunset on a holicopter.
He used the hashtag, “#deputysheriff” in his tweet and was also wearing a vest that says “deputy sheriff,” but he didn’t specifically say his plans for the future.
“Kansas City, thanks for all the memories. It’s been a great run,” Sherman said.