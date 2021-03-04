Chiefs’ Anthony Sherman announces retirement

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Anthony Sherman #42 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on from the sideline during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman announced Thursday he’s hanging up his cleats.

After eight seasons with the Chiefs, two AFC Championships and a Super Bowl win, Sherman took to Twitter to announce his retirement.

He thanked Chiefs Kingdom and at the end of the video, flew off into the sunset on a holicopter.

He used the hashtag, “#deputysheriff” in his tweet and was also wearing a vest that says “deputy sheriff,” but he didn’t specifically say his plans for the future.

“Kansas City, thanks for all the memories. It’s been a great run,” Sherman said.