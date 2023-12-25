KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Kansas City Chiefs have been eliminated from taking over the number 1-seed in the AFC.

The Chiefs lost to the Raiders on Christmas Day 20-14 at home.

Kansas City has lost four of the last six games this season and sits as the number 3 seed in the AFC.

As it currently sits, the Chiefs would host the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

The Baltimore Ravens are the current 1-seed with the Miami Dolphins as the 2-seed.

The Chiefs could acquire the 2-seed if the Dolphins lose their last two games against the Ravens and the Bills and the Chiefs win their final two games against the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers.

The last time the Chiefs were lower than a 2-seed in the AFC was in the 2017 season, 2018 playoffs where they were a 4-seed and lost to the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card round.

It was Alex Smith’s last season as KC’s QB1 and Matt Nagy’s last season as an offensive coordinator before heading to Chicago.

The Chiefs also had a chance to win the AFC West with a win but have the chance to do that next Sunday when they host the Bengals at 3:25 p.m.