Chiefs’ Bashaud Breeland arrested in South Carolina on multiple charges

AVENTURA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 29: Bashaud Breeland #21 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the JW Marriott Turnberry on January 29, 2020 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

(KSNT) – ESPN is reporting Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday in South Carolina.

According to the report, Breeland is facing charges of resisting arrest, having alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken, having an open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams of hash and driving without a license.

A sheriff’s officer said as of Tuesday night Breeland remains in jail and bond has not been set.

The Chiefs have not commented on the situation.