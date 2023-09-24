KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Chiefs took care of business at home on Sunday with a special guest in attendance.

In a game between the defending Super Bowl champions at home against the league’s worst team, by 2022 record, it went about as expected.

KC topped the Bears 41-10 in Arrowhead, winning for the second-straight week and improving to 2-1.

The Chiefs got on the board first with a touchdown pass from Mahomes to Jerick McKinnon with 6:51 left in the first quarter.

Kansas City extended its lead to 14-0 with a Clyde Edwards-Helaire one-yard rushing touchdown early in the second half.

The Chiefs’ defense continued its dominance throughout the half, and the offense did score again. The third Kansas City touchdown of the day came on a repeat of the first. Mahomes threw to McKinnon with 3:05 left in the first half and the lead grew to 21-0.

The Chiefs got the ball back via fumble and scored again before half, with a field goal this time. Butker drilled a kick from 41 yards out to extend the KC lead to 24-0.

To make a disastrous half for the Bears worse, quarterback Justin Fields threw an interception and the Chiefs took over again.

KC wasn’t done pouring salt in the Chicago wound before halftime. Isiah Pacheco ran in a touchdown. The Chiefs led 31-0. Somehow, their scoring was still not complete before halftime. The Bears had to punt and the Chiefs added on. Butker’s kick was good from 37 yards and the Chiefs led 34-0 at the half.

The Chiefs continued their dominance in the second half. Mahomes left the game in the third quarter, finishing with 272 passing yards and three touchdowns.

The Chiefs go back on the road for week four, visiting the Jets on Sunday, Oct. 1.