KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 23: Mecole Hardman #17 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Patrick Mahomes #15 after scoring a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KSNT) – The Chiefs offense orchestrated a second half fit for the NFL playoffs.

Kansas City beat the Bills 42-36 in Sunday night’s AFC divisional round.

Patrick Mahomes completed 33 passes and threw three touchdowns, one to Travis Kelce to give the Chiefs the win in overtime. He also ran in the team’s first touchdown.

Next, the Chiefs will host the Bengals in the AFC Championship.