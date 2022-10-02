TAMPA, Fla. (KSNT) – The Chiefs didn’t let Buccaneers fans leave happy this time.

Kansas City beat the Buccaneers, 41-31, in the Super Bowl LV rematch.

The Chiefs took advantage of the Buccaneers’ mistakes, and those mistakes started early. Tampa Bay fumbled the opening kickoff, which Elijah Lee recovered to give Kansas City the ball to start both halves.

Just two plays later, Patrick Mahomes completed a 16-yard pass to Travis Kelce for the game’s first score. Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran in a three-yard touchdown to increase the Chiefs’ lead, 14-3, in the first quarter.

Edwards-Helaire helped Mahomes complete one of the year’s best highlights to open the second quarter. As Mahomes was forced out of bounds, he threw a short, desperate pass to Edwards-Helaire in the end zone. Edwards-Helaire’s awareness made it a 21-3 game.

The Bucs got their first touchdown shortly after, but the defense couldn’t stop Kansas City to make it worthwhile. Noah Gray punched in a one-yard touchdown, making the Chiefs’ lead 28-10.

Tampa Bay scored with ten seconds left in the half, closing in on the lead at 28-17.

Matthew Wright, the Chiefs’ newest kicker, made his first NFL field goal to start the second half. His 44-yard kick put Kansas City up 31-17.

The Chiefs got back to the touchdown party on their next drive. Jody Fortson caught a ten-yard touchdown pass to give Kansas City its biggest lead of the night, 38-17.

Nine plays in the fourth quarter led to Wright’s second field goal. The 32-yard kick almost doubled the Bucs’ point total, 41-24.

Tampa Bay got one more touchdown in the fourth quarter to come ten points from the lead, but never caught up.

Mahomes finished the night 23-of-37 for 249 yards and three touchdowns. Wright finished 2-of-2 on field goals and 5-of-5 on extra point attempts in his NFL debut.