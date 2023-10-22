KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – It’s another victorious weekend for Kansas City football fans.

The Chiefs beat the Chargers on Sunday, 31-17.

Even with two of the NFL’s best quarterbacks, both offenses struggled on their first drives. It only took the Chiefs that one drive to figure out how to get around their opponent, though. Patrick Mahomes threw 46-yards to Marquez Valdes-Scantling for the first touchdown of the game, and Valdes-Scantling’s first of the season. That gave the Chiefs a 10-3 lead with 14:11 left in the first half.

The Chargers responded with their own 49-yard touchdown, tying the game. After Rashee Rice punched in a score for Kansas City, the Chargers tied it again at 17.

The Chiefs’ first attempt to break the tie after just led to an interception. Justin Herbert completed a 20-yard pass to Quentin Johnston that seemed to give Los Angeles all the momentum. However, Charles Omenihu got his first sack as a Chief right after, and the Chargers couldn’t convert on the following third down.

With 15 seconds before halftime, Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce to take a 24-17 lead. It also marks Mahomes’ 50th touchdown pass to Kelce.

Kansas City’s offense didn’t start the second half as well as it ended the first. Blake Bell fumbled the ball and the Chargers recovered.

However, the defense stepped up. Omenihu tipped a pass from Herbert on the Chiefs’ 8-yard line, and L’Jarius Sneed finished the job snagging the ball. The offense has to punt on the drive, though.

The Chiefs added one more touchdown to pull away, on an eight-yard pass from Mahomes to Isiah Pacheco.

Then, Bryan Cook picked off Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to put this game to bed.

The Chiefs improve to 6-1 on the year with the win.