Chiefs beat Chargers in battle for AFC West lead

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 16: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after scoring a pass play for a touchdown in overtime to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 34-28 in a game at SoFi Stadium on December 16, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

INGLEWOOD, CA. (KSNT) – It took an overtime touchdown, but the Chiefs came from behind to beat the Chargers.

Kansas City won 34-29 in walk off fashion. The Chiefs tied the game in the 4th quarter. With 1:16 left, Travis Kelce caught the game-tying touchdown.

The Chiefs got the ball first in overtime. After driving down the field, Patrick Mahomes again went to Kelce. Kelce ran up the middle, weaved through the Chargers’ defense and found the end zone to give Kansas City the win.

The Chiefs move to 10-4. Not only do they hold a lead in the AFC West, but they have the best record in the AFC. If the Chiefs can hold the lead, they’ll get a first-round bye for the NFL Playoffs.