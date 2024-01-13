KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) Kansas City hosted playoff football on Saturday night, despite a temperature of -4 degrees and a wind chill at kickoff.

The Chiefs beat the Dolphins 26-7 in the wild card matchup in Arrowhead Stadium.

The cold didn’t stop the Chiefs from promptly finding the end zone. A nine-play, 69-yard opening drive resulted in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Rashee Rice. KC took a 7-0 lead.

A good start got better for the Chiefs when the defense forced the Dolphins to go three-and-out and punt.

The game’s first turnover came via interception when Mike Edwards picked off Tua Tagovailoa late in the first quarter. The Chiefs maintained the 7-0 lead after one quarter of play.

The lead extended to 10-0 just nine seconds into the second quarter. Harrison Butker pushed a field goal through the uprights from 28 yards out.

The Dolphins responded with a touchdown from a player who has scored many times in Arrowhead Stadium: Tyreek Hill. Tagovailoa and Hill connected for a 53-yard touchdown pass as Hill found his way to the end zone, despite a defensive pass interference call. Miami was within three points with 14:01 left in the second quarter.

It appeared the Chiefs had their second touchdown of the game when Mahomes connected with Rice again and the rookie scored. However, that play was called back for a block in the back. Butker was called on and came through again for a 26-yard field goal to extend the Chiefs’ lead to 13-7.

Chiefs edge rusher George Karlaftis picked up a huge sack in the final two minutes of the first half to force the Dolphins to punt.

The KC offense put the sack, and solid field positioning, to use with a seven-play, 47-yard drive capped off with Butker’s third field goal of the first half. The Chiefs led 16-7 at halftime.

The Dolphins opened the second half with a punt and the Chiefs followed with yet another field goal. Butker’s kick from just 21 yards out extended the lead to 19-7. The score stood there at the end of the third quarter.

Kansas City finally got back into the end zone in the fourth quarter. Isiah Pacheco punched in a three-yard touchdown to give the Chiefs a comfortable 26-7 lead with 11:06 left.

Mahomes completed 23 of 41 passes for 262 yards and one touchdown. He also ran the ball twice for 41 total yards.

Nick Bolton stayed hot in the cold, getting 10 tackles, one tackle for loss.

Next, the Chiefs play the winner of Steelers vs. Bills in the AFC Divisional round.