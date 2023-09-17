JACKSONVILLE (KSNT) – The Chiefs improved to 1-1 on Sunday with a road win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kansas City won 17-9, bouncing back from a 21-20 week one loss. The win comes on Patrick Mahomes’ birthday, his first time playing an NFL game on his birthday.

The Chiefs felt the benefits of having Travis Kelce and Chris Jones back on the field. Kelce had a touchdown and Jones notched two sacks, plus a quarterback pressure that forced Jaguars’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence to throw the ball away on a huge third down in the red zone late in the game.

The game began with defense being the star of the show. The first five possessions resulted in punts. Then, Jacksonville made a field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

After that, it was back to defense. Justin Watson fumbled on the Chiefs ensuing drive, but KC got the ball back when the Jags returned the fumbling favor.

The Chiefs finally got points on the board with a touchdown pass from Mahomes to Skyy Moore late in the second quarter. The Jaguars got a field goal just before half to make it a 7-6 KC lead at the break.

Kansas City never did allow a touchdown in the game. The Chiefs scored their second touchdown in the second half, a pass from Mahomes to Kelce. That score was enough for the win, as Jacksonville only got three more points in the second half.

The Chiefs host the Bears in week 3.