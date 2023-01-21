KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT)- The Chiefs led from the start in Saturday’s divisional playoff game.

Kansas City beat Jacksonville 27-20 in a snowy, wet AFC Divisional Round matchup. With the win, the Chiefs advance to the AFC Championship game, which will be played on Sunday, Jan. 29. The Chiefs will wait for Sunday’s Bills/ Bengals game to find out who their opponent is..

If the Bills win, the Chiefs and Bills will play a neutral site AFC title game in Atlanta. If the Bengals beat the Bills, it will be in Kansas City.

Saturday’s game got off to about as good of a start as the Chiefs could hope for. The Jaguars got the ball first, but quickly punted after gaining just six yards on three plays.

The Chiefs took over and marched down the field easily. A 12-play, 83-yard touchdown drive concluded with a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce. Harrison Butker drilled the extra point, and the Chiefs took a 7-0 lead.

Momentum shifted immediately from there. The Jaguars took the ensuing kickoff back 63 yards all the way to the Chiefs’ 39-yard line. The Jaguars got on the board when Trevor Lawrence connected with Christian Kirk for a 10-yard touchdown pass. The extra point locked the game at 7-7 with 5:04 left in the first quarter.

The Chiefs regained the lead on their next drive when Harrison Butker made a 50-yard field goal to put KC up 10-7 early in the second quarter. The Jaguars failed to get points on their third drive, as Frank Clark sacked Trevor Lawrence and pushed Jacksonville back out of field goal range.

The Chiefs took over on their own two-yard line after the Jaguars’ punt. However, Mahomes did not make it on the field. The Chiefs’ All-Pro quarterback had been sent to the locker room to be evaluated for an ankle injury. Chad Henne took over.

Kansas City drove down the field and scored again, even without its leader under center. A 12-play, 98-yard touchdown drive wrapped up with another Kelce touchdown. The PAT put the Chiefs up 17-7 late in the second quarter.

The Jaguars added a field goal before halftime, then the Chiefs took a knee to end the first half. Kansas City led 17-10 at the midway point.

Mahomes returned to the field for the second half. The Chiefs, however, didn’t score on their opening drive after the break. The Jaguars punted on their first drive of the second half, too. In fact, the Chiefs and Jags both punted on their next respective drives, too, making for a rather uneventful third quarter.

The third quarter consisted of five punts and was scoreless until Butker nailed his second 50-yard field goal of the game. The successful kick gave the Chiefs a 20-10 lead with 8 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Jacksonville closed in on the lead in the fourth quarter. Lawrence handed the ball to his college teammate Travis Etienne for the touchdown, closing the Chiefs’ lead to just three points.

Kansas City widened the gap with 7:08 left in the game. Mahomes threw to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, six yards into the end zone. Butker’s PAT made it a 27-17 game.

The Jaguars add one more field goal. With less than 30 seconds to do, the Jags attempted to an onside kick to recover. However, Kadarius Toney recovered it to seal the win for Kansas City.