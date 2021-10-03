Chiefs beat out Eagles in Philadelphia

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) leaps over Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas (32) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

PHILADELPHIA (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs have won their Sunday matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles by a close margin.

With five minutes left in the last quarter, the Eagles scored a touchdown only to have a referee take it back for illegal touching. It wasn’t enough traction to make a comeback, and the Chiefs returned the favor with another touchdown and extra point. Even though the Eagles came back with one last score before the end, the Chiefs came out on top this time with a 42 to 30 win.