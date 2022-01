Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (C) looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

(KSNT) – Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy is could be heading for the Denver Broncos after interviewing for their head coaching vacancy.

With 14 years of NFL coaching experience and a history as a former NFL running back, Bieniemy’s name is consistently in the conversation for head coaching vacancies. Two AFC Championships and one Super Bowl have been won since Bieniemy joined the Chiefs four years ago.

Bieniemy is the 10th and final candidate to interviewed for the position.