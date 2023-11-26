LAS VEGAS (KSNT) – The Chiefs beat the Raiders on Sunday to improve to 8-3 and stay firmly on top of the AFC West.

KC won 31-17, outscoring the Raiders 31-3 after the home team started with a 14-0 lead.

Mahomes posted an impressive stat line, completing 27 of his 34 passes to total 298 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Isiah Pacheco ran for two touchdowns while Rahsee Rice and Justin Watson each had a receiving touchdown.

The Chiefs play on Sunday night football next, on Dec. 3 against the Packers.