Chiefs’ Breeland facing 4-game suspension

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland is facing a four game suspension after violating an NFL substance abuse policy, according to ESPN.
Breeland was arrested in April in South Carolina on multiple charges. It was reported he was facing misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, having alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken, having an open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams of hash and driving without a license.
He will miss games against the Texans, Chargers, Ravens and Patriots.