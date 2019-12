FILE – In this Jan. 3, 2016, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware (32) runs away from Oakland Raiders linebacker Curtis Lofton (50) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Former Chief Spencer Ware is coming back to Kansas City.

ESPN reported the Chiefs signed the running back as multiple running backs on the team are facing injuries.

Damien Williams (rib) and Darrel Williams (hamstring) are out, leaving only LeSean McCoy and rookie Darwin Thompson at running back.

After recently signing him, the Chiefs have released wide receiver Gehrig Dieter.

Ware played for the Chiefs from 2015-18 and led KC in rushing in 2016 with 921 yards.