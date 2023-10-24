KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – A familiar face is returning to Kansas City with the Chiefs.

On Tuesday, the Chiefs signed Topeka born defensive tackle Mike Pennel to the practice squad. It’s a return to Kansas City for the long-time NFL veteran. Pennel, who turned 32 in May, was a part of the Super Bowl Champion team in 2019. He also spent time with the Chiefs in 2020.

He previously tallied 53 tackles in 22 games with the Chiefs.

Pennel was with the Falcons in 2021 and the Bears in 2022. He was born in Topeka but attended high school in Colorado, before going on to play college football at Scottsdale Community College, Arizona State and Colorado State Pueblo. He joined the league in 2014.

Wide receiver Daniel Arias is being released in a corresponding move.