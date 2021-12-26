Chiefs clinch playoff berth with commanding victory over Steelers

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 26: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter gaps at Arrowhead Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) — Winning by six points in overtime last week must have been too close for comfort, because the Kansas City Chiefs exploded to a 36-10 victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday.

And its electric win sends the team to the postseason after starting the year just 4-4. But Kansas City has won its last eight games, and with wins over Cincinnati and Denver in the final two weeks, the Chiefs could tie their 10-game win streak from a season ago.

The Chiefs win their sixth consecutive AFC West crown, according to CBS, and remain in the No. 1 spot in the AFC standings.

Kansas City displayed a balance attack from start to finish on both the offensive and defensive ends. From the get-go, a 14-play, 73-yard drive was capped off in the run game as Clyde Edwards-Helaire delivered a one-yard punch-in for six.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward corralled his second interception of the season which gave the Chiefs optimal field position with plenty of the time to extend their lead before the first quarter horn. As a result, Patrick Mahomes connected with former K-State standout Byron Pringle for a five yard toss.

There was no sign of slowing down in the next 15 minutes or really the next 45. Kansas City piled an additional nine points on in the second, thanks in part to to an Elliott Fry 44-yard field goal and a touchdown reception by Mecole Hardman.

The Chiefs’ defense forced Pittsburgh into both a missed field goal and a turnover on downs to close the half. Linebacker Ben Niemann led the defense with eight total tackles in the win.

Throughout the third and fourth quarters, dominance remained as the focus. Mahomes seemingly got any throw he wanted and his receivers did their part too.

Most notably, Pringle registered his second touchdown on the afternoon following two sidestep moves, sending defenders into the unknown. What could have been a short pickup, turned into a 16-yard catch and a 30-0 lead.

Although Pittsburgh nailed a field goal in the last few minutes of the third, it got worse for the AFC foe. The Steelers started their drive in on their own 30-yard line but soon went right back on defense after Kansas City’s defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton sacked Ben Roethlisberger and forced a fumble.

Yet, with backup quarterback Chad Henne at the offensive helm, the Chiefs failed to convert with a touchdown and settled with a 30-yard field goal from Fry.

Kansas City hits the road in its final two weeks and face the Cincinnati Bengals at noon on Jan. 2.