KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A day after the Kansas City Chiefs’ heartbreaking loss to the Buffalo Bills, head coach Andy Reid admitted Monday that Kadarius Toney made a mistake.

A lot of Reid’s Monday press conference centered around self-inflicted mistakes, including Toney’s offensive offsides penalty that wiped out an all-time great NFL play thanks to the impromptu Travis Kelce.

Soon after the contest, both Patrick Mahomes and Reid were vocally frustrated with the officiating. Reid went as far as saying that it was “embarrassing” for the NFL.

The head coach initially felt that the line judge should have warned both him and Toney that the wide receiver was lined up incorrectly before the ball was snapped.

With a night to recoup and review the film, Reid has slightly changed his view.

“Normally (Toney) looks over to the sideline and just gets an ‘OK,'” Reid explained, “On that one he just happened not to.”

Reid said that he’s emphasizing to Toney to check with the officials to see if he’s onside.

“Do we need to lineup right? Yeah, we do. We need to take care of that and not put it in the officials’ hands.”

However, Reid still wanted better communication between him and the crew calling the game.

“I was disappointed with the lack of communication from the officials. I was just speaking what I thought was the truth,” he said.

“I’ve always had a good working relationship with these guys and that’s the important part. They know when they tell me something with the guy I’m going to go address the guy like right now and make sure that it gets changed.”

“When you’re talking about inches and those types of things, those happen in the game. I’ve been doing this a long time, this isn’t an excuse or a blame on the officials for blowing the game. It’s a working relationship, that part is so important in this thing.”

“You see it on both sides, whether it’s a defensive man lining up in the neutral zone at times, (the officials) give the coach a heads up and in our case, we tell (the player) and then if they call it, listen you were warned, so that’s how it’s worked over the years.”

The dropped passes have also been a mistake that the Chiefs have had to deal with. While the coach is remaining optimistic in some area, he’s not blind to where his team is failing as well.

“There’s some good things in there that are going to help us, we’re getting better in some spots,” Reid said.

“But we’ve got to clean up some things with the penalties and drops. Also the scores early on the defensive side, we got to take care of that so we’re not playing from behind, but some of that is also turnovers on the offensive side.”

Next up, the Chiefs travel to Foxborough to take on the 3-10 New England Patriots.

At 8-5, third-place Kansas City holds a one-game edge on the Denver Broncos in the AFC West and sits two games back of first place in the conference behind the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins.