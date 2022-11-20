LOS ANGELES (KSNT)- The Chiefs pulled off a comeback and scored in the final minute of the game to beat the Chargers 30-27 in LA on Sunday Night.

The Chiefs were without their top two wide receivers, Mecole Hardman and Juju Smitch-Schuster, and it showed early. Kansas City had to settle for field goals on each of its first two drives. The Chargers found the end zone on a 50-yard deep ball from Justin Herber to Justin Palmer. An LA field goal put the home team up 10-3 after the first quarter.

The Chiefs notched their only touchdown of the first half early in the second quarter when Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce from four yards out. The score was set up by Mahomes’ 40-yard completion to Jody Fortson on the previous play. The Chiefs took their first lead of the game, 13-10, with the Kelce touchdown.

That’s all the scoring KC would do in the first half. The Chargers notched another touchdown and field goal to lead 20-13 at halftime.

To make matters worse the Chiefs were without running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, wide receiver Kadarius Toney and safety Juan Thornhill for the entire second half due to first half injuries. The Chargers played the second half without wide receiver Mike Williams due to injury, too.

The Chiefs got a stop on the Chargers opening drive of the second half. A seven-point game turned into a four-point game on the Chiefs’ first drive of the second half that concluded with a 30-yard Harrison Butker field goal. Butker’s third successful field goal of the day made the score 20-16.

The Chiefs forced another Chargers punt on the ensuing drive. The Chiefs responded with their second touchdown of the day. It was once again Travis Kelce finding the endzone. Butker’s PAT put the Chiefs on top 23-20.

Kansas City then got the ball back on a Chargers fumble. However, they promptly handed it back over to LA in the same fashion. Jerick McKinnon fumbled after catching a screen pass and the Chargers jumped on it.

A 46-yard pass from Herbert to Keenan Allen on third and eighteen put the Chargers in the red zone. The Chargers took the lead on that drive. A six-yard touchdown pass put LA in front, 27-23, with 1:46 remaining.

The Chiefs, as fans have seen them do so often, pulled off the comeback. Patrick Mahomes and the offense drove down the field seven-play, 75 yard drive that resulted in Travis Kelce’s third touchdown of the day. The Chiefs took a 30-27 lead.

The Chargers had one last chance with under a minute to play. However, that chance would quickly be shot down with a Nick Bolton interception.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns in the win. It was 20 completions on 34 for attempts for the Chiefs’ quarterback. Isiah Pacheo ran for 107 yards on fifteen carries. Travis Kelce’s three touchdowns made up half of his receptions. He caught six passes for 115 yards. Justin Watson, Skyy Moore and Jody Fortson all had more than 50 receiving yards, too.

The Chiefs are 8-2 and in first place in not only the AFC West, but also the entire AFC.