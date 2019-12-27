Chiefs coordinators speak on how team is preparing to take on Chargers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF/AP) — With the #2 seed still in play this weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to host the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead.

Chiefs coordinators spoke with reporters Thursday on how the team has been preparing. You can replay that news conference in the video player above.

Patrick Mahomes threw for two touchdowns and ran for another score as the Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears 26-3 Sunday night to stay in contention for a first-round playoff bye.

Kansas City (11-4) earned its fifth straight win and remained a game behind New England for the AFC’s second seed. The Patriots clinched their 11th consecutive AFC East championship by beating the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

The Chiefs hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over New England thanks to a victory two weeks ago that helped secure their fourth AFC West title in a row.

