KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs played Seattle at home in below-freezing weather to look to get their 12th win of the season.

The Chiefs’ strong defense was enough to overcome slow offensive play in the second half as Kansas City moves past Seattle, 24-10.

With temperatures at seven degrees at kickoff, both teams struggled to “warm up” ahead of the game. Offense took time to defrost as well, as neither team scored on its opening possession.

Kansas City got on the endzone first on a pop-pass forward from Patrick Mahomes to Kadarius Toney. Toney bobbled the ball, but gathered possession to run the ball in for the Chiefs to take a 7-0 lead.

The Chiefs went four-and-out and three-and-out on their next possessions, but Mahomes found Jerrick McKinnon in on a swing pass in the second quarter to take a 14-0 lead.

On the team’s next possession, the Chiefs settled for a 52-yard field goal from Harrison Butker to take a 17-0 lead with little time remaining in the first half.

Despite third-down stops and an interception, multiple penalties by the Chiefs allowed Seattle to keep marching. A time-expiring field goal from the Seahawks made the score 17-3 at half.

Defenses continued to dominate in the second half. Through three quarters, the score remained 17-3.

The Seahawks looked destined to make a comeback to start the fourth. Seattle’s nine-play drive ended in a Juan Thornhill interception to keep the Seahawks out of the endzone.

Chiefs go on to score one more touchdown after a Superman-like dive through the air by Mahomes. He finishes 16-28 passing, 224 yards through the air, and two touchdowns. Chiefs win with a final score of 24-10.

The win moves the Chiefs’ record to 12-3 with two games remaining.