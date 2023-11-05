FRANKFURT, Germany (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs were the first team to get in the win column on Sunday.

In an overseas bout with the Miami Dolphins, the Chiefs handled a late comeback attempt, winning the game 21-14 in Frankfurt Stadium in Germany.

The game was a part of the International Series for the NFL, playing games in different countries. Sunday’s Chiefs game started at 8:30 a.m. Central US time.

Kansas City started the game hot, taking the opening possession 75 yards for a touchdown and early 7-0 lead.

Both offenses fell stagnant for a while, until the Kansas City offense manufactured a 13-play, 95-yard drive to score a touchdown with two minutes left in the first half.

With 30 seconds to play in the frame, former Chief receiver Tyreek Hill caught a short pass. Corner Trent McDuffie forced a fumble from Hill. Defensive back Mike Edwards picked up the ball, then pitched the ball to Bryan Cook, who took the ball 59 yards for a touchdown.

This play gave Kansas City a 21-0 halftime lead. The Chiefs’ defense forced five punts and scored the touchdown against the stellar Miami offense in the first half.

Momentum changed out of the locker room. Miami connected on a deep ball touchdown pass to cut the deficit to 21-7.

The Dolphins then forced a fumble on a strip sack of Patrick Mahomes. Miami turned this into a touchdown four plays later to make it a 21-14 ballgame.

Offenses stalled from there. Miami got the ball with a little over two minutes to play to try to tie the game.

On fourth-and-10 with a minute to play, a bad Miami snap turned the ball over, giving the Chiefs a 21-14 victory.

Mahomes finished 20 of 30 passing for 185 yards and two touchdowns.

The win moves Kansas City’s record to 7-2. The Chiefs move on to the bye week, returning to action on Monday Night Football against the Eagles on November 20.