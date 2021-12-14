Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones in COVID-19 protocol

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) rushes against Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Brandon Parker (75) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said defensive lineman Chris Jones is in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday.

It is unclear if Jones is vaccinated at this time, but per league protocols:

If a vaccinated person tests positive and is asymptomatic, he or she will be isolated and contact tracing will promptly occur. The positive individual will be permitted to return to duty after two negative tests at least 24-hours apart and will thereafter be tested every two weeks or as directed by the medical staffs. Vaccinated individuals will not be subject to quarantine as a result of close contact with an infected person. If an unvaccinated person tests positive, the protocols from 2020 will remain in effect. The person will be isolated for a period of 10 days and will then be permitted to return to duty if asymptomatic. Unvaccinated individuals will continue to be subject to a five-day quarantine period if they have close contact with an infected individual. NFL Operations

Jones joins wide receiver Josh Gordon as players who could potentially miss the short turnaround against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night football.

Gordon is vaccinated and tested positive, making him eligible to return with two negative COVID-19 tests in a 24 hour period.

Both Jones and Gordon did not practice on Tuesday.