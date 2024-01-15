KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs now know when, and where, they will be playing their next playoff game.

With a Buffalo Bills 31-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, Kansas City will be playing on the road in the Divisional Round.

The Chiefs will travel to Buffalo on Sunday, Jan. 21, for a 5:30 p.m. CT kickoff time against the Bills.

After setting a streaming record in the Chiefs’ win over the Dolphins on Peacock, the Divisional Round game will be nationally televised on CBS.

The game will be a rematch of a Week 14 matchup between the two teams, where Buffalo beat Kansas City 20-17 in Arrowhead Stadium.