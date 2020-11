KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – NOVEMBER 01: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs hands the ball off to Le’Veon Bell #26 during their game against the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium on November 01, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) — The Kansas City Chiefs beat the New York Jets 35-9 at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday afternoon, moving to 7-1 on the season.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for five touchdowns with 416 yards passing.

Not sure what’s best: Mahomes’ toss, Reid’s wizardry or Kelce’s dunk pic.twitter.com/ABnqTRegNd — Sully Engels (@SullyKSNT) November 1, 2020

Tight End Travis Kelce along with wide receivers Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson recorded one receiving touchdown. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill had two receiving touchdowns.

Kansas City will host the Carolina Panthers at noon next Sunday, Nov. 8 on FOX.