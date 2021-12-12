Chiefs dominate Raiders for sixth straight win

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws the ball for a completion while under pressure from Quinton Jefferson #77 of the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) — The Chiefs took care of business from start to finish in their win over the Raiders Sunday.

Starting with a fumble recovery that Mike Hughes recovered and ran to for a Chiefs touchdown and ending with a 49-8 win, it was an all around terrific day for the Kansas City Chiefs.

A video surfaced on social media before the game of the Raiders dancing on the Chiefs logo during warmups. This was nearly the only time the Raiders were dancing on Sunday, since it was all down hill for them from there.

Raiders dance on the Arrrowhead logo in pre-game. Chiefs dance in the endzone 17 seconds into the game after a defensive touchdown! #ChiefsKingdom #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/YJJbiF8pu4 — Rob Collins (@RCFOX4KC) December 12, 2021

After the scoop and score to open the game, the Chiefs added three more touchdowns and took a 35-3 lead into halftime.

The second half was lowing scoring, but he Raiders never got back into the game. Both teams got one touchdown in the second half and the Chiefs added two field goals.

Patrick Mahomes finished with an impressive 83% completion percentage, going 20-for-24 and passing for 258 yards. Both Derrick Gore and Clyde Edwards-Helaire tore it up in the run game. Gore finished with 66 yards on only nine carries, adding one touchdown on a 51-yard run. Edwards-Helaire tacked on two touchdowns and 37 rushing yards.

With the win the Chiefs move to 9-4 and 6-2 at home, solidifying their stance a contender for the AFC #1 seed in the playoffs.

The Chiefs will have a quick turnaround this time, playing the Chargers on Thursday Night Football on FOX.