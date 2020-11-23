Chiefs down Raiders in first trip to Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 22: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 hands off to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, Nv. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 35-31 on Sunday night. In a back and forth game, Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce for the go-ahead touchdown with less than a minute to play. Kelce finished with 8 catches for 127 yards and a score.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire scored two touchdowns for the Chiefs in the win.

Patrick Mahomes completed 34 of 45 passes for 348 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

With the victory, Kansas City improves to 9-1 on the season.

The Chiefs travel to Tampa Bay next.