Chiefs DT Chris Jones inactive for Monday night’s game at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones has been listed as inactive for Monday night’s game against the New England Patriots.

The defensive tackle had been listed as questionable earlier this week with a groin injury and will now sit out for the game.

Linebacker Darius Harris, defensive end Demone Harris, offensive lineman Yasir Durant and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones are also inactive Monday night for the Chiefs.

The Chiefs are set to play the Patriots Monday night after the game was postponed from its original Sunday afternoon kickoff.

The delay comes after New England quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19. Then Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu also tested positive for the virus.

According to the NFL, all other players on both teams were tested Sunday, and all tests came back negative. The two clubs were tested again Monday with those tests coming back negative once again.