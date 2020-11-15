Chiefs Duvernay-Tardif has scrubs and lab coat hung in Hall of Fame

CANTON, Oh. (KSNT) – Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif stepped away from football this season for a higher calling. He opted out of the 2020 campaign to help fight coronavirus.
He has his doctorate in medicine and is helping a hospital in his native Canada. The Pro Football Hall of Fame recognized his efforts and now his gear is hanging in Canton.
Duvernay-Tardif is working at a long-term care facility near Montreal, he hasn’t completed his residency and doesn’t specialize in any field yet, so he’s helping in what he describes as a “nursing role” according to a story he wrote about his decision for Sports Illustrated.
Monday morning, LDT thanked the Hall of Fame and said it was an honor he’d like to share with all frontline workers.