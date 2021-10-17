Chiefs easily win in Washington despite Mahomes’ interception struggles

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passing the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (KSNT) — The Kansas City Chiefs are back in their winning ways Sunday with a 31-13 win over the Washington Football Team.

Secured the W! pic.twitter.com/R0irgQc3zC — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 17, 2021

Looking at stats, Patrick Mahomes took full advantage, but in regards to interceptions the quarterback had a pair — an unfortunate but familiar sight as of late. Mahomes has thrown eight interceptions so far in 2021, which is more than either of the last two seasons.

Nonetheless, 32 completions for 397 yards and two touchdowns got the job done.

Darrel Williams got the team rolling from the start with a short two-yard run for a touchdown. He had a similar rushing touchdown in the fourth — compiling 62 yards on the afternoon.

Tyreek Hill and Demarcus Robinson also got in on the scoring action. Robinson sealed the deal for the Chiefs in the final three minutes and change with a 24-yard touchdown reception.

Kansas City (3-3) plays the Tennessee Titans (3-2) at noon next Sunday, Oct. 24 on CBS.