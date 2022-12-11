DENVER (KSNT) – Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes looked to stay undefeated against the division-rival Broncos on Sunday.

Kansas City got out to a big lead, far enough to halt a comeback attempt from Denver. Mahomes stays undefeated against the Broncos after a 34-28 win.

Through one quarter, it looked like it would be a defensive bout. The Chiefs were moving the ball, but had to settle for two field goals to take a 6-0 lead.

The second quarter seemed to be an MVP-type performance from Mahomes. The Chiefs scored right away on a 56-yard catch-and-run pass to Jerick McKinnon.

During the play, Mahomes looked like he was going to run, but at the last second, underhand passed it to McKinnon, who took it to the house.

The next possession, Mahomes found McKinnon for another score on a screen pass to take a 20-0 lead.

On Denver’s possession, linebacker Willie Gay tipped Dever quarterback Russell Wilson’s pass, intercepting it and returning it for a pick-six. This gave the Chiefs a 27-0 lead.

Denver was able to get points back late in the first half. An interception from Mahomes set up Denver in Chiefs territory. Wilson found Jerry Jeudy in the endzone for a score.

Mahomes threw another interception with a minute to play in the half. This resulted in another Broncos score from Jeudy. The Chiefs still led at halftime 27-14.

Denver’s momentum continued in the third quarter. In just two minutes, the Broncos marched down and scored a touchdown to pull within six points.

Mahomes magic struck again late in the third. Scrambling in circles, Mahomes found JuJu Smith-Schuster in the endzone for a touchdown, bring Kansas City’s lead to 34-21.

With almost 11 minutes to play, Jeudy scored his third touchdown of the game to make the score 34-28. Backup quarterback Brett Rypien threw for seven yards on the play.

The Chiefs defense held off the Broncos the rest of the game. Even after Mahomes threw an interception, L’Jarius Sneed got him back on the field with his own interception.

Mahomes finished 28-42 for 352 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. No touchdowns were scored on the ground.

Next, Kansas City travels to Houston to play the Texans.