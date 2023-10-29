DENVER (KSNT) – The Chiefs trip to the cold of Denver, Colorado, was unsuccessful.

Kansas City lost to the Broncos 24-9 on Sunday, snapping a 16-game winning streak for the Chiefs against their division rival. The Broncos had not beaten the Chiefs since 2015.

KC failed to find the end zone in the loss, tallying only three field goals.

Patrick Mahomes finished 24-for-38 through the air, throwing for 241 yards. He threw two interceptions in the loss.

Turnovers plagued the Chiefs, as they lost three fumbles in addition to Mahomes’ two picks.

The Chiefs record now sits at 6-2.