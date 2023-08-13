NEW ORLEANS (KSNT) – The reigning Super Bowl champs started the 2023 season with a loss.

The preseason, at least.

The Kansas City Chiefs opened the new year with a preseason battle against the New Orleans Saints. After falling behind 17-0 early, the Chiefs’ younger players shaped a comeback to go up 24-17. Late moves by the Saints gave New Orleans a 26-24 preseason victory.

Patrick Mahomes and the first-teamers got one possession, failing to convert on fourth down on a tight end sneak. Mahomes finished 2/2 passing for 15 yards, rushing once for five yards.

The Chiefs were held scoreless through the first quarter, then went down 17-0 after a Saints field goal. Blaine Gabbert found Richie James for a one-yard touchdown for Kansas City’s first score of the year, cutting the deficit to 17-7.

In the second half, Chiefs rookie corner Kahlef Hailassie intercepted the ball to set up the Kansas City offense at the Chiefs 46-yard-line. Five plays later, Chiefs’ quarterback Shane Buechele found Justyn Ross for a 15-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 17-14.

Buechele kept balling. The next drive out, Buechele finished a nine-play drive with a touchdown pass to rookie receiver Kekoa Crawford. This gave the Chiefs their first lead of the game at 21-17.

The following possession, Harison Butker capped a 13-play drive with a 36-yard field goal to put Kansas City up 24-17.

The Saints drove down the field as time winded down, scoring on a touchdown pass to make the score 24-23 Chiefs. After a failed two-point conversion, Kansas City got possession of the football.

While attempting to run out the clock, Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun threw an interception, giving New Orleans possession of the football at the Chiefs’ 22-yard-line.

After the Saints ran down the clock, New Orleans walked-off the game with a field goal to take the win 26-24.

Buechele was the Chiefs leading passer, completing 11 of 18 passes for 155 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Kansas City starts the preseason with a 0-1 record. The Chiefs play at the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, August 19, at 7 p.m.