CINCINNATI, Ohio (KSNT) – The Bengals got the best of the Chiefs again.

Cincinnati beat the Chiefs, 27-24.

The Chiefs only scored one touchdown in the first half, a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Jerick McKinnon. That, plus Harrison Butker’s first quarter field goal, wasn’t enough to go into the half with a lead. Bengals led 14-10.

Isiah Pacheco opened the second half with an 8-yard rushing touchdown, finally giving Kansas City a 17-14 lead. The Bengals tied it with a field goal before the Chiefs responded. Mahomes ran in a 3-yard touchdown to retake the lead, 24-17.

However, the Bengals shut down the Chiefs’ offense in the fourth quarter. A field goal and touchdown let the Bengals slide away with the lead.