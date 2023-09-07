KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – The Chiefs felt the pain of being without their starting tight end on Thursday.

The Lions came to Kansas City and handed the reigning Super Bowl champs a season opening loss, 21-20.

The Chiefs’ defense swallowed the Lions on the first drive, but Detroit came back stronger. It scored the first touchdown of the night to take a 7-0 lead with 2:46 left in the first quarter.

Kansas City’s offense sped up in the second quarter. Rookie Rashee Rice caught the Chiefs’ first touchdown of the season on a two-yard reception. Then, Patrick Mahomes threw to Blake Bell to take the lead, 14-7, with 34 seconds left in the first half.

The Chiefs’ lead didn’t last long into the second half. Detroit’s Brian Branch picked off Mahomes and returned the ball 50 yards to tie the game again, 14-14.

A few empty drives later, Kansas City finally broke the stalemate. However, not with a touchdown. The Chiefs turned to Harrison Butker for a 35-yard field goal to take a 17-14 lead with 2:10 left in the third quarter. They did so again early in the fourth quarter. Butker made a 39-yard field goal to increase the Chiefs’ lead, 20-14, with 12:11 left in the game.

The Lions took the lead back with a touchdown with 7:06 left in the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs had the ball with under three minutes left with a chance to take the lead but turned it over on downs.

The Chiefs play at Jacksonville in week two.