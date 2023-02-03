OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Sometimes family ties are bound by love for the Kansas City Chiefs.

One Johnson County family will go to next week’s Super Bowl LVII, where the Chiefs will battle the Philadelphia Eagles, thanks to tickets that might be heaven-sent.

Kansas native Mark Schukman is still grieving the loss of his twin brother, Kevin, who died suddenly in July at age 67. The Schukman brothers shared season tickets for Chiefs games at Arrowhead Stadium for decades.

“He lived 4 hours away in Hays, Kansas. He’d come here and spend long weekends with us,” Mark Schukman said Friday.

Mark Schukman couldn’t believe his eyes on Sunday morning, opening his email to learn he’d won a random drawing the Chiefs held for season ticket holders.

The Chiefs front office confirmed for FOX4 that Schukman won two free Super Bowl tickets, hotel and airfare to Arizona.

Schukman couldn’t help but imagine his brother had a hand in this great gift.

“It’s such a special deal to be able to go to the Super Bowl. It’s definitely on my bucket list. He would have gone with me,” Schukman said.

Mark and Kevin are one of four sets of twins in this family, including the two sets of twins that belong to his daughter, Emily Most.

“I don’t know anyone more deserving than my dad to get to do this. Every ounce of me is so excited. I don’t know how to thank the Chiefs enough,” Most said.

One of Mark’s longtime friends, who also has season tickets, will use that second ticket to next weekend’s game. Still, the Schukmans said it will be like Uncle Kevin is there, and that these tickets might be heaven-sent.