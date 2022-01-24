Chiefs fans celebrate rollercoaster victory over Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT)- The Chiefs got the ball back trailing by three points with only 13 seconds left in the game on Sunday night against the Bills but somehow found a way to win.

To many it looked as if the game was over.

“I thought we were in trouble,” Chiefs fan Chad Lockey said in the parking lot after the game. “But you can’t count Pat [Mahomes] out.”

The Chiefs forced overtime after two quick plays and a game winning field goal.

“It’s never over when you have Mahomes,” another fan screamed.

Fans of both teams were left in disbelief at what they had just seen.

“It was probably the most exciting game I’ve been to. If I had kids I would tell them that I was at this game,” Dillon Pollard, a young Chiefs fan told KSNT on his way out of the stadium.

Mark Fiddes is a resident of Overland Park, but he was in Colorado for a friend’s retirement party over the weekend.

“I got up at 4:30 a.m. mountain time this morning, got in my car and drove here to be here at 2:30 at my buddies house to come to the game, tailgate and watch the Chiefs win,” Fiddes said.

Fiddes says he’ll be back in Arrowhead next week for the AFC championship.

“We’re not done here. We’re going to the Super Bowl and we’re winning this year,” Fiddes said.