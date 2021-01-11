Chiefs fans confident in Divisional game against Browns after bye week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cleveland Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in the last game of the NFL’s first Super Wild Card Weekend.

Their reward? They face the defending Super Bowl champs next week at Arrowhead Stadium.

If they had lost, the Chiefs would have faced the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are one of the hottest teams in the league. They have won their last six games, and MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson has the Baltimore offense soaring.

However, the Browns were the lower seed, so their win pitted them against Kansas City.

Fans said no matter who the Chiefs play next week, they are Super Bowl bound.

“The highest-powered offense in the league. Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Super Bowl or bust!“ Dylan Hays, Chiefs Fan, said.

When Kansas City takes the field next week, it will have been over three weeks since Patrick Mahomes and some of the starters last played.

Andy Reid’s twin says don’t worry; they’ll be ready.

“No, I don’t think rust will be a factor at all. These guys are professionals, and they’ve been doing this for a long time. They know how to win.” Matt Black, an Andy Reid look-alike, said.

Black isn’t Andy Reid, but you couldn’t tell by looking at him. He says he gets mistaken for Andy Reid constantly.

“Well, multiple times a day.” Black said.

Chiefs fans weren’t the only ones on the edge of their seat watching the Browns battle against the Steelers. Charle Nesia, a Ravens fan, was praying that the Browns won so that the Ravens wouldn’t have to face the Chiefs.

“Nobody wants to play against the champions. They’ve got a very very good team.” Nesia said.

His prayers were answered.

Sunday the Chiefs will take the field against the Browns, looking to extend their best season in franchise history.