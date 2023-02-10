PHOENIX (KSNT) – Thousands of eager Kansas City Chiefs fans have made their way to Phoenix over the last week to watch their team try to win its second Super Bowl in four seasons.

Of the many fans 27 News spoke with ahead of the big game, most commented on how enjoyable the experience has been outside of football.

Terry and Pamela Apple live in Kansas City and made the trip to Arizona. The couple has been Chiefs season ticket holders since 1993 and have seen some good – and not so good – Kansas City teams.

“The team we have now is just unbelievable,” Terry Apple said. “50 years between Super Bowls, finally got an opportunity to get there and win one. Now this is our third one in the last four years and we’re so excited to be down here [in Arizona] and experience it and hope we get another win.”

“We’re really enjoying it and glad we got to come down,” Pamela Apple said. “Super excited.”

Furthermore that Super Bowl week isn’t just about the game, Pamela has given her husband the pass for the game while she watches on TV.

“He’s going, I’m not. I’m going to sit in the quiet of my friends living room,” Pamela Apple said.

The Chiefs play the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.