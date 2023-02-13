LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Now that the Kansas City Chiefs have another Superbowl win, the celebration are ongoing.

Kansas City is scheduled to host the Super Bowl parade this Wednesday, and fans have already booked their transportation.

Magic Party Bus in Lawrence is a transportation company that started seven years ago. It normally transports people to weddings, parties and sporting events, but once the game ended last night, it didn’t take long for the buses to get booked up.

“My phone’s been pretty busy it’s been going off nonstop with calls and texts, people wanting buses for the parade,” said Magic Party Bus owner Bryan Holdener. “We have five 40-passenger buses and one 25-passenger bus, and they’re all relatively full.”

This isn’t the first time that Magic Party Bus has transported this many people. Employees were busy when the Chiefs won the Superbowl in 2020, but now, they expect it to be even bigger this year.

“The last parade we were booked up pretty quickly but I think this year is going to be a much better turnout, for even more than last time. There is projected to be in between 800,000 and 1 million people downtown,” said Holdener.

Almost one million people are expected to quickly crowd the parade sight, but the mayor of Kansas City is ready for it.

“We’ve invested mightily making sure that there are restroom facilities, accessibility viewing areas, that there are screens along the route, to make sure that this will be the best parade we have ever had, and we have a good deal of experience with it, of late,” said Quinton Lucas, Mayor of Kansas City, Missouri.

The parade is scheduled for this Wednesday at noon in Kansas City, and begins at the corner of 6th Street and Grand Blvd. and finishes at union station.